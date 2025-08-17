Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after acquiring an additional 666,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,537,000 after purchasing an additional 101,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $167.40 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $365.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.79. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.91.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

