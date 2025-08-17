Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,113 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.25% of Selective Insurance Group worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,559,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.9%

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $249,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,074.75. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Doherty bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,470. The trade was a 5.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

