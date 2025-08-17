Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,258 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.25% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRG

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.