Algert Global LLC Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $68.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,710.86. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.