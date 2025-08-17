Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Quarry LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,453.10. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $149,634.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,841.99. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $511,869. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.4%

Boise Cascade stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.