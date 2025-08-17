Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,810 shares during the period. Huntsman accounts for about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.55% of Huntsman worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 177.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,717.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

