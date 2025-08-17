Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373,531 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 807,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,890.60. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $327,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,727.44. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,728 shares of company stock worth $646,427. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

