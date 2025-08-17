Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Century Communities worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Century Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Century Communities by 533.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.