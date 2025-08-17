Algert Global LLC Acquires 51,617 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5,622.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.2%

MANH opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.