Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.4%

AEM stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $137.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

