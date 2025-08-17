Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 864 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

