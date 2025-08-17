Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,952 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,799,000 after acquiring an additional 370,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,660,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Tapestry by 140.6% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 920,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

