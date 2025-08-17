Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 197,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,052,000 after purchasing an additional 93,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $294.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $298.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

