Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 28.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Logitech International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $35,925,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LOGI opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. This represents a yield of 140.0%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Logitech International

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.