Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 791,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.7% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 572,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

