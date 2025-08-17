Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CPNG stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $5,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,319,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,418,779.56. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,462,003 shares of company stock valued at $295,524,795. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

