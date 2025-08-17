Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,104 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

