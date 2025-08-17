Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,631,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FANG opened at $140.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.58.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.45.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

