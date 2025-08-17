Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,512,000 after buying an additional 2,728,494 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,819,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after buying an additional 1,205,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after buying an additional 762,871 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after buying an additional 747,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

