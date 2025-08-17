Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises about 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926,901 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $84,801,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $48,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 227,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $107,031.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7%

DRI stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $228.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

