Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2%

URI opened at $910.31 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $933.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $801.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

