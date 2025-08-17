Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,279 Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $109.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,703,320. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

