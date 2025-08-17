Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,187 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $751,621.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,233.50. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,046,430.20. The trade was a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,673,412. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.