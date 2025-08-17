Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Reduced by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,099 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 76,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $16,060,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.50.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

