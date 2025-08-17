AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:CWS opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a PE ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 0.93. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

