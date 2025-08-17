Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,799 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

Adobe Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $354.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.