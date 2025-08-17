Adams Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,000 Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0896 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

