Aberdeen Group plc Trims Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,341 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $35,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $117.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,373,124.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,694.99. This represents a 82.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $679,555.66. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,215 shares of company stock worth $16,311,201 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.