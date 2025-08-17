Aberdeen Group plc Sells 13,892 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $43,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Insulet by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.71.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $321.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.31 and a 1 year high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

