Aberdeen Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,770 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 575,256 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,664. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

