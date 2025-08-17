Aberdeen Group plc Buys 171,349 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,349 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.05% of Airbnb worth $38,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,613,505.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

