Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,688 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $41,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REG. Wall Street Zen cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

