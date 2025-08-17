73,652 Shares in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Haemonetics accounts for approximately 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 282,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 255,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 214,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

NYSE:HAE opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

