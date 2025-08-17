6,700 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management

Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,010,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after buying an additional 902,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,144,000 after buying an additional 750,388 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,442,000 after buying an additional 595,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

