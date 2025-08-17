5,637 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 5,659.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 9,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of FAS opened at $166.17 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $189.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.10.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

