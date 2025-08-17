5,000 Shares in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Acquired by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nestle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Nestle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Nestle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Nestle Stock Performance

NSRGY opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nestle SA has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $109.31.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

