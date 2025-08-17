4,316 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,890,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,495 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,390 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,064,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,541,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,592,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $77.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

