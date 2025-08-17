40,000 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 63,024 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.22. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

