34,975 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $61.11 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

