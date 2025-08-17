34,347 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

PFEB stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $910.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

