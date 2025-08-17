19,900 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.4269 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

