1,703 Shares in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 96.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $154.04 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $158.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

