17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after buying an additional 641,239 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

