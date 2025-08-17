17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

