17 Capital Partners LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 124.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price objective on Workday in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.31.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

