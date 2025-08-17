17 Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of WFC opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

