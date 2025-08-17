17 Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $449.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

