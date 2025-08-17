17 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3%

AWK stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.