1,434 Shares in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by LeConte Wealth Management LLC

LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after acquiring an additional 445,691 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,248,000 after acquiring an additional 177,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,769,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $291.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.52.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.27.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

