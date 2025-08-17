123 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,928.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,494.00 and a 12-month high of $2,075.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,973.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,898.10.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Markel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

